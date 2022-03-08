WTVM hosting Columbus mayoral debate live

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crime is the number one issue for the candidates running to be Mayor of Columbus.

Join us for the WTVM Live Columbus Mayoral Debate next Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

We want you to get involved by sending us your questions for the candidates, Skip Henderson and John Anker, to answer.

Click here to send your questions and don’t forget to join News Leader 9 on Tuesday.

