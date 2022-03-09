Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Biden Administration is canceling more than $6 billion worth of federal student debt.

Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers eligible for the ‘Public Loan Forgiveness Program’.

The program launched 15 years ago, however the administration under Biden has made changes to it in October.

Now some borrowers have until October to apply for the forgiveness.

For more information on student loan debt cancellation, click here.

