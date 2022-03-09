Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a...
BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.(Source: BMW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.

The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventillation valve heater. In rare cases they can overheat and cause a fire.

Fires could happen while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked. But BMW is not recommending they be parked outdoors.

The automaker is developing a fix. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.

To see if your vehicle is affected, go to the NHTSA recall website and enter your vehicle identification number or VIN>

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
NEW DETAILS: Columbus fatal fire victim is congressional hopeful’s son
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.

Latest News

A Ring video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. After the homeowner answers,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Ring video shows a man with a box of candies knock on the door. After the homeowner answers, 3...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate after staged attack conviction
Rescuers reunite with a dog who was saved in a fire.
Heartwarming reunion: First responders reunite with dog rescued in house fire