Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man known for mentoring the youth in the Fountain City passed away over the weekend.

37-year-old Chase Conners, of Columbus, passed away following a car crash Saturday night in Macon. Many are remembering Conners as a mentor in the Fountain City.

He opened Level Up Parkour Academy back in 2019 - a gym that uncovers the body’s natural ability to move and play through a Ninja Warrior training program. Conners has physically coached thousands of people in his lifetime of fitness... now he’s being remembered as more than a coach - but also a life leader.

“He’s been through the rise of all of those disciplines, and just the impact he’s had on the people around him... the love, care, patience, kindness and patience he’s offered to thousands of people around him,” said Zach Howard, Co-Founder of Level Up Parkour Academy. “He’s going to be very missed.”

Conners was an organ donor and seven lives will be saved through his passing.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. If you’d like to help out the Conners family, click here to access the GoFundMe link.

