Columbus Parks and Recreation updates summer pool schedules

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summertime is just around the corner and as the temperatures rise, so may the need to cool off in one of the city’s pools this summer.

Tuesday in the city council meeting, Parks and Recreation director, Holli Browder, gave an update on what pools will be open this summer in the Fountain City.

According to Browder, the aquatic center on Macon Road will be open Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, the pool will be closed.

Double Churches will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday - Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

