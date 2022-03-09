Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Parks and Recreation updates summer pool schedules

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summertime is just around the corner and as the temperatures rise, so may the need to cool off in one of the city’s pools this summer.

Tuesday in the city council meeting, Parks and Recreation director, Holli Browder, gave an update on what pools will be open this summer in the Fountain City.

According to Browder, the aquatic center on Macon Road will be open Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, the pool will be closed.

Double Churches will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday - Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

For more information on the Columbus Parks and Recreation pools, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
NEW DETAILS: Columbus fatal fire victim is congressional hopeful’s son
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.

Latest News

Sixth annual 'Wine, Women and Shoes' event returns to Columbus Public Library
Sixth annual ‘Wine, Women, and Shoes’ event returns to Columbus Public Library
Survey shows increase in homelessness in Muscogee County for first time since 2016
Survey shows homelessness increased in Muscogee County for first since 2016
Opelika holding blood drive due to national shortage
Lawmakers push to temporarily suspend gas taxes in Georgia