Columbus police searching for missing 65-year-old man

Authorities are looking for 65-year-old Harvey Tarver who is is deaf-mute.
Authorities are looking for 65-year-old Harvey Tarver who is is deaf-mute.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Authorities are looking for 65-year-old Harvey Tarver. Police say he was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue - police did not say when he went missing.

Tarver is deaf-mute and has an unknown clothing description, according to police.

He is described as being 6′2″ tall with black and gray hair, brown eyes, and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Harvey Tarver’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

