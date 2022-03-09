Columbus police searching for missing 65-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Authorities are looking for 65-year-old Harvey Tarver. Police say he was last seen in the area of 3rd Avenue - police did not say when he went missing.

Tarver is deaf-mute and has an unknown clothing description, according to police.

He is described as being 6′2″ tall with black and gray hair, brown eyes, and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Harvey Tarver’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

