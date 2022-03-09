Business Break
Columbus woman with Ukraine, Russia ties seeking to raise funds for those affected by war

(loved one of Katya Putnam)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dr. Anya Lianas shared her love of Ukraine and tears with News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong.

She was born in Russia, lived in Belarus and was educated in the United States. She’s now a licensed professional counselor living in Columbus.

She spoke on the affect Putin’s takeover of Crimea has had on her and her loved ones. Full interview below:

INTERVIEW: NL9 talks with licensed counselor about Ukraine war

To donate to those in Ukraine and to help donate medical supplies, click HERE.

To send in a physical donation, send to:

Crossing All Boarders Ministry

1446 James Norris Rd. Angier, NC 27501

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
