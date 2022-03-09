Columbus woman with Ukraine, Russia ties seeking to raise funds for those affected by war

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dr. Anya Lianas shared her love of Ukraine and tears with News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong.

She was born in Russia, lived in Belarus and was educated in the United States. She’s now a licensed professional counselor living in Columbus.

She spoke on the affect Putin’s takeover of Crimea has had on her and her loved ones. Full interview below:

INTERVIEW: NL9 talks with licensed counselor about Ukraine war

To donate to those in Ukraine and to help donate medical supplies, click HERE.

To send in a physical donation, send to:

Crossing All Boarders Ministry

1446 James Norris Rd. Angier, NC 27501

