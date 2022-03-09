Day two of Selma March reenactment continues in Lowndes Co.

SELMA, Ga. (WTVM) - Today marks the second day for marchers who left Selma on Monday to make their way to Montgomery following Sunday’s bridge crossing reenactment.

People are walking the same route taken by marchers 57 years ago, going from the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma all the way to the Montgomery State Capitol.

Over a dozen people began their walk Monday morning at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The 50-mile trek will last five days. This is the same amount of time it took marchers in 1965.

The purpose of this week’s march is to advocate for modern-day voting rights.

Today the Reverend Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney, Ben Crump and others were apart of the march in Lowndes County.

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery and brother of George Floyd also took part in today’s walk.

“We vote cause we want to straighten out the criminal justice system. You cannot straighten out the criminal justice system without vote. Some of my young activist tell me ‘I don’t believe in the system. I want to build a business.’ You can’t have a business without a business district designation. You’ve got to vote to get that.”

This walk is made every year after the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. A day in 1965 where 17 people were hospitalized and dozens more injured by police while protesting for African American civil rights.

Marchers are expected in Montgomery on Friday. From there they plan to rally at the state capitol.

