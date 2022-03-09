Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Day two of Selma March reenactment continues in Lowndes Co.

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ga. (WTVM) - Today marks the second day for marchers who left Selma on Monday to make their way to Montgomery following Sunday’s bridge crossing reenactment.

People are walking the same route taken by marchers 57 years ago, going from the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma all the way to the Montgomery State Capitol.

Over a dozen people began their walk Monday morning at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The 50-mile trek will last five days. This is the same amount of time it took marchers in 1965.

The purpose of this week’s march is to advocate for modern-day voting rights.

Today the Reverend Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney, Ben Crump and others were apart of the march in Lowndes County.

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery and brother of George Floyd also took part in today’s walk.

“We vote cause we want to straighten out the criminal justice system. You cannot straighten out the criminal justice system without vote. Some of my young activist tell me ‘I don’t believe in the system. I want to build a business.’ You can’t have a business without a business district designation. You’ve got to vote to get that.”

This walk is made every year after the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. A day in 1965 where 17 people were hospitalized and dozens more injured by police while protesting for African American civil rights.

Marchers are expected in Montgomery on Friday. From there they plan to rally at the state capitol.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
NEW DETAILS: Columbus fatal fire victim is congressional hopeful’s son
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash

Latest News

Columbus releases annual city report for 2021
Columbus releases annual city report for 2021
QuikTrip plans summer opening for Opelika travel center
QuikTrip plans summer opening for Opelika travel center
Day two of Selma March reenactment continues in Lowndes Co.
Day two of Selma March reenactment continues in Lowndes Co.
Suspect from River Road shooting in Columbus appears in court
Suspect from River Road shooting in Columbus appears in court
‘Run the Race’ podcast celebrates 100th episode
‘Run the Race’ podcast celebrates 100th episode