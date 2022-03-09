Business Break
Republican party held meeting in Muscogee Co. amid upcoming elections

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight the Muscogee County Republican party held a GOP meeting.

Residents in the Chattahoochee Valley will be heading to the polls soon in 2022.

May 24, residents will have the opportunity to vote in the mayor’s race and Columbus Council Districts one, three, five, seven and nine.

Mayor Skip Henderson was invited to speak and talked about his plans to fight crime in the Fountain City.

He plans to bring resources in to help the gang task force.

Henderson spoke with Governor Kemp three days ago about his gang task force and seeing if it can be implemented in Columbus.

Crime wasn’t the only issue he spoke on.

He says the labor shortage is a huge issue, as well, with 350 jobs at parks and recreations and only of the positions being filled.

“This campaign is gonna be about experience I mean we’re still in a pretty tight situation with regards to some of the challenges we’ve had over the last two years we’re not done with them so it’s really is going to take somebody who’s already exhibited kind of strong knowledgeable leadership that we bring to the table,” said Henderson.

Guest of this event got the chance to also hear from Catherine Davis, who is running for governor, Jeremy Hunt, who is running for Congress 2nd District and Joanne Coogle, who is running for Council Seventh District.

