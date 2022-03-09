Business Break
Gov. Kemp calls for suspension of gas tax to ease price at the pump

Gas prices averaged $4.06/gallon in Georgia on Tuesday.
Gas prices averaged $4.06/gallon in Georgia on Tuesday.(CBS46 News)
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted that he is working with lawmakers to temporarily suspend the gas tax, as prices are spiking nationwide.

“Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians -- both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes,” Gov. Kemp tweeted on Tuesday.

Some drivers we spoke with said they have a feeling of helplessness, just having to pay whatever price they face when filling up.

“I still have to go to work, I still have to go the grocery store, take the kids to the doctors,” said Rosella Grossett of Hampton, Georgia.

The average gas nationwide is $4.17. The average price in Georgia on Tuesday was $4.06, according to AAA.

Kemp’s announcement comes just hours after President Joe Biden declared the United States was banning imports of oil from Russia.

“Defending freedom is going to cost,” said President Biden, recognizing that the ban will further increase gas prices.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office said they will release more information surrounding the anticipated suspended gas tax on Wednesday.

“Due to a failure of leadership in Washington, we are actively working with the Georgia House & Senate to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax and lessen the significant impact higher gas prices are having on Georgia families,” Gov. Kemp tweeted.

This would not be the first time a Governor has taken action to slash the price tag at the pumps. Governor Kemp, through an executive order, suspended the state’s gas tax in May 2021 – after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline Network.

In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina, then-Governor Sonny Perdue suspended the state’s sales tax on gas. During the financial crisis of 2008, Perdue again stopped a scheduled increase to the gas tax.

The all-time high gas price reached in Georgia was $4.16 in 2008, according to AAA.

