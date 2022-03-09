Business Break
Kadie the Cow could make a moo-ve to different area in Columbus

By James Giles
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known Columbus landmark could be moo-ving to a new location.

Kadie the Cow currently sits in the empty parking lot where Best Buy used to be on Manchester Expressway.

President of the Uptown Columbus, Ed Wolverton, tells us he is hoping to bring the 20-foot art piece to Uptown.

He says they would like to place it in the splash pad area on Bay Avenue. Uptown Columbus has already started getting cost estimates for things like repairs to Kadie and relocation expenses.

Wolverton says a possible hurdle would be getting on one accord with the owner of the statue - the City of Columbus.

”It is part of the city that does not have a lot of art installations so there was some concern on some city council members about removing that from that particular city council district,” said Wolverton. “Uptown does have a lot of art installations so there was concern from council on if this is really needed.”

Wolverton says Uptown doesn’t have money budgeted to make the move but hopes it can happen through fundraising.

Columbus City Council plans to reconsider the proposal at next month’s meeting.

