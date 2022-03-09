Business Break
Lawmakers push to temporarily suspend gas taxes in Georgia

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sky rockets gas prices here in the Chattahoochee Valley, Georgia lawmakers push to suspend gas taxes.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he wants to suspend the collection of state motor fuel taxes amid rising gas prices.

Kemp’s call came Tuesday, on the same day President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil.

That move is likely to continue the upward pressure on prices.

U.S. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has already been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of its gas tax.

Georgia’s gasoline prices include a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.

Both Warnock and Kemp are seeking reelection this year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

