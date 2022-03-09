Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits

Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling,...
Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.

But taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting.

Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
NEW DETAILS: Columbus fatal fire victim is congressional hopeful’s son
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash

Latest News

Pfizer begins the next phase of Paxlovid trials in children.
Pfizer begins next phase of COVID-19 pill trial for children
Auburn Mural
Southern Living names Auburn among South’s best college towns
FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part...
‘No critical impact on safety’ at Chernobyl after power outage, atomic agency says
In comments Saturday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA director-general, said he wants to come...
Atomic agency chief discusses situation at captured Ukraine nuclear power plants
In this photo issued by Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, a view of the stern of the wreck of...
Antarctic explorer Shackleton’s ship found after a century