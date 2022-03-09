Business Break
March of Dimes marching for change at Alabama state house

Alabama State House
Alabama State House(waff)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The March of Dimes is marching for change Wednesday. March of Dimes representatives will lobby lawmakers, explaining that moms and babies in Alabama face a health crisis.

Alabama got an “F” on the March of Dimes 2021 report card. That report measures key factors of maternal health, like preterm birth rates and infant mortality. It also assesses race and ethnicity disparities. That “F” is well below the national average.

Wednesday, March of Dimes is pushing state lawmakers to pass legislation to address these issues, looking for mandatory improvements in newborn screening, Medicaid postpartum extension, and coverage for midwives and doula care.

Alabama’s March of Dimes 2021 report card is public and online at Premature Birth Report Card (marchofdimes.org.

