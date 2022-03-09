Business Break
MCSD teacher finalist for Georgia’s Teacher of the Year award

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local teacher is getting state-wide recognition for her work in the classroom.

Congratulations to fifth grade science teacher, Lisa Seegar.

Seegar works at Britt David Magnet Academy and is a finalist for the Georgia Teacher of the Year award.

This isn’t the only time Seegar has been recognized for her work. Last year, she was named Muscogee County Teacher of the Year.

The winner of the Georgia Teacher of the Year for 2022 will be announced on April 30.

