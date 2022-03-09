Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Stewart GA Soldiers Training With VR Goggles

MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Stewart GA Soldiers Training With VR Goggles
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Stewart GA Soldiers Training With VR Goggles(Source: DoD)
By Jason Dennis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTVM) - While some 3rd Infantry Division troops are deploying from Georgia to Europe, others are continuing some innovative training at Fort Stewart.

Some soldiers in coastal Georgia are in a conference room instead of the field, testing out the magic of augmented reality.

“Augmented reality allows you to actually see the real piece of equipment you’re working on, and it overlays on top of it an image to help you fix those things faster,” LTC Michael Hefti, of the 3rd ID, said.

Fort Stewart is in the early phases of implementing this technology into equipment repairs.

“We can speed up that maintenance, and also reduce cost in terms of parts,” LTC Hefti added.

This captain and others got the chance to try it out himself - and call it a game-changer. “Being able to follow an augmented reality guide that’s directly in front of you, it makes it very easy to understand. It’s like having a trainer right there next to you talking you through every step of the way, I thought it was very neat,” Deputy innovations officer CAPT Ben McFarlin said.

The recent trials, in a partnership with Georgia Tech and Microsoft, were a first step in using this technology even more.

“What we’re working on right now is getting stakeholders to say who is going to own this in the army enterprise as a system of record, and then messaging it to not just the soldiers but also the broader audience about how we’re going to perhaps make a leap with this in the future to make it a system of record,” CAPT Ben McFarlin also said.

The future of training is seen through the lens of augmented reality goggles. Army leaders say this technology could be in the hands of a lot more soldiers within the next five years.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
NEW DETAILS: Columbus fatal fire victim is congressional hopeful’s son
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.

Latest News

Sixth annual 'Wine, Women and Shoes' event returns to Columbus Public Library
Sixth annual ‘Wine, Women, and Shoes’ event returns to Columbus Public Library
Survey shows increase in homelessness in Muscogee County for first time since 2016
Survey shows homelessness increased in Muscogee County for first since 2016
Opelika holding blood drive due to national shortage
Columbus Parks and Recreation updates summer pool schedules