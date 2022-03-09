More Rain Overnight & Early Thursday; Storms Overnight Friday, then Colder!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers are in progress along the Gulf Coast, and this is expected to lift north overnight and early Thursday, bringing more rain to parts of the Chattahoochee Valley. It won’t rain all night or morning, and some may not get wet at all; still, you’ll want to have the rain gear with you starting out the day. By the afternoon and evening, just about all of us will stay dry, and the sun might even poke through the clouds at times. Friday will be another mostly dry day, but look for a return to storm chances by Friday night and overnight into early Saturday morning. Some of these may be strong or severe, so we will have to watch it closely for you. The bigger story, perhaps, will be the cool-down we’re still expecting for the weekend. Winds will be quite gusty through the day Saturday and afternoon temperatures will stay in the 40s in most places. Lows well into the mid 20s are expected by early Sunday, and we might see another freeze early Monday morning after spending Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Next week will feature a return to spring temperatures with highs near 70 Monday and Tuesday, and highs near 80 by next Thursday and Friday. Look for an additional chance of rain by next Tuesday.

