Opelika Fire Dept. begins annual fire hydrant testing, maintenance

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews with the Opelika Fire Department are performing annual fire hydrant testing and maintenance.

Officials say this process should take a couple of months to complete throughout the city.

Fire department personnel will be flowing hydrants to gather data on water pressure and making sure all hydrants are working properly.

City officials warn that you may see slight discoloration of the water due to the momentary disruption in the pipes.

