Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika Fire Dept. begins annual fire hydrant testing, maintenance

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews with the Opelika Fire Department are performing annual fire hydrant testing and maintenance.

Officials say this process should take a couple of months to complete throughout the city.

Fire department personnel will be flowing hydrants to gather data on water pressure and making sure all hydrants are working properly.

City officials warn that you may see slight discoloration of the water due to the momentary disruption in the pipes.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
NEW DETAILS: Columbus fatal fire victim is congressional hopeful’s son
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.

Latest News

Two more businesses are coming to a development in the Ladonia community of Phenix City.
Two new businesses coming to Phenix City development
Columbus woman with Ukraine, Russia ties seeking to raise funds for those affected by war
Columbus woman with Ukraine, Russia ties seeking to raise funds for those affected by war
INTERVIEW: NL9 talks with licensed counselor about Ukraine war
The Columbus Police Department says 20-year-old Kaleb Beasley has been found safe.
Police: Missing 20-year-old Columbus man found safe