Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika holding blood drive due to national shortage

(WYMT)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Blood donors are needed as communities are facing blood shortages.

All blood types are needed to make sure hospitals have the blood required for patients .

LifeSouth continues to take in donors every day. The blood is then transported to local hospitals.

The blood centers are open seven days a week, and you do not need an appointment to donate. LifeSouth says it will take about 30 minutes from start to finish.

Regional manager of LifeSouth, Maggie Burns says, “Blood is used for trauma, surgeries, we use components of blood for cancer patients, so we want to make sure we have an ample supply. We have heard of hospitals postponing elective surgeries because of the national blood shortage and we don’t want that to occur here. We want our loved ones to have all the medical treatment they need.”

LifeSouth will be available on Friday in the Kroger’s parking lot off Enterprise Drive in Opelika from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Culver’s of Auburn’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday.

If you need more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
NEW DETAILS: Columbus fatal fire victim is congressional hopeful’s son
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.

Latest News

Sixth annual 'Wine, Women and Shoes' event returns to Columbus Public Library
Sixth annual ‘Wine, Women, and Shoes’ event returns to Columbus Public Library
Survey shows increase in homelessness in Muscogee County for first time since 2016
Survey shows homelessness increased in Muscogee County for first since 2016
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Stewart GA Soldiers Training With VR Goggles
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Stewart GA Soldiers Training With VR Goggles
Columbus Parks and Recreation updates summer pool schedules