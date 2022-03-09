Opelika holding blood drive due to national shortage

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Blood donors are needed as communities are facing blood shortages.

All blood types are needed to make sure hospitals have the blood required for patients .

LifeSouth continues to take in donors every day. The blood is then transported to local hospitals.

The blood centers are open seven days a week, and you do not need an appointment to donate. LifeSouth says it will take about 30 minutes from start to finish.

Regional manager of LifeSouth, Maggie Burns says, “Blood is used for trauma, surgeries, we use components of blood for cancer patients, so we want to make sure we have an ample supply. We have heard of hospitals postponing elective surgeries because of the national blood shortage and we don’t want that to occur here. We want our loved ones to have all the medical treatment they need.”

LifeSouth will be available on Friday in the Kroger’s parking lot off Enterprise Drive in Opelika from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Culver’s of Auburn’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday.

