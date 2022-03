COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department says a missing 20-year-old man has been found safe.

Sunday, a critical missing alert was issued by CPD for Kaleb Beasley after he was last seen in the 3600 block of Macon Road around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police did not provide any other details.

