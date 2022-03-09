Business Break
A quieter and drier afternoon, More rain still to come

Tyler’s forecast
A quieter afternoon is expected before more rain arrives late in the week.
A quieter afternoon is expected before more rain arrives late in the week.(WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After one storm cell produced several tornado warnings this morning in our southern and eastern counties, it will be a quieter afternoon. The severe weather threat is low through 11 AM along the Highway 82 corridor. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. Otherwise, we will be dry. Highs in the 60s. Showers push back into the region late tonight and first thing Thursday morning. However, severe weather isn’t anticipated, and the chance of rain should diminish after 9 or 10 AM. Highs reach the 60s to near 70, especially if we get a little sunshine in the afternoon. Another wave of rain is expected late Friday, Friday night and early Saturday. Showers are expected to increase from the south during the second half of the day before a cold front approaches and gives us widespread heavy rain and some storms Friday night. More severe weather is possible. After highs near 70+ Friday, colder air will work in for the weekend as the rain ends Saturday morning. Sunshine will increase Saturday and temperatures will be in the 40s much of the day! A hard freeze and frost looks more and more likely Sunday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s for many of us. Make sure your protect any of your sensitive plants. A sun-splashed sky Sunday should send our highs into the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon. After another freezing cold start Monday morning, it will be a pleasant afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We should reach the 70s as early as Tuesday, more likely Wednesday and Thursday of next week. A chance of showers is in the forecast right now for Tuesday as a system tries to skirt our area.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

