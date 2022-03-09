A Recap of This Morning’s Severe Storms

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Early Wednesday morning, storms moved through the area prompting tornado warnings for a few of our local counties.

A tornado watch, and multiple tornado warnings were issued as a storm moved through Barbour County, into Webster County, then eventually into Marion and Schley counties.

Strong wind speeds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning were all associated with this storm as it pushed through. Confirmation of tornado damage has been reported in Barbour County, AL, south of Clayton where there was some structural damage to homes.

Additional damage has been reported near Providence Canyon State Park and Lake Florence Marina in Stewart County, GA.

Altogether, Storm Team 9 was in severe weather coverage from 5:45AM ET until about 8:30AM ET when the storm moved out of Schley County and into Macon County, Ga.

If you have any damage to report, you can connect with Storm Team 9 on social media and within the WTVM Storm Team 9 App, just scroll down to the bottom and utilize our “Chime In” function.

Cleanup efforts are already under way in Barbour County and likely will be over the coming days as local residents recover from this morning’s storms.

Our crews spoke with one resident who was impacted by the tornado in Barbour County this mornin. He told us that his NOAA Weather Radio alerted him and woke him up when that dangerous storm was headed his way.

