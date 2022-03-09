Business Break
‘Run the Race’ podcast celebrates 100th episode

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It seems these days that podcasts are growing more and more in popularity.

Here at WTVM, we just released the 100th episode of the podcast produced and hosted by our own, Jason Dennis.

The show that’s focused on fitness and faith is called ‘Run the Race’ and it is available on Spotify, Apple or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The latest one has some highlights from guest over the past year that includes a local mayor who lost 100-lbs., an Army shooter who’s won an Olympic gold, musicians who write songs for God, a mom of six who’s ran hundreds of marathons and many more.

To listen to ‘Run the Race’, you can also click here.

Congratulations on 100 episodes, Jason. We wish you many more to come!

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus releases annual city report for 2021
QuikTrip plans summer opening for Opelika travel center
Day two of Selma March reenactment continues in Lowndes Co.
Suspect from River Road shooting in Columbus appears in court
