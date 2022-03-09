Sixth annual ‘Wine, Women, and Shoes’ event returns to Columbus Public Library

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sixth annual ‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ event benefitting the Muscogee County Library Foundation is being held tomorrow, March 10.

It’s a fun event each year where dozens of local boutiques will be set up and open for business.

A live auction will take place, following that, the grand finale, a fashion show with women modeling local boutique clothing.

This year our own Ashlee Williams is be walking the runaway, too.

Muscogee Co. Library Foundation’s executive director, Laura Ann Mann says “We have been raising funds for our libraries for six years through Wine, Women and Shoes. All of the funds raised support outreach. That means we are able to fund programs from the library, and take those programs outside of the library walls for those who can’t make it in the building.”

You still have time to buy your tickets. The event starts tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library.

