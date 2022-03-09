Southern Living names Auburn among South’s best college towns
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Southern Living has ranked Auburn 3 out of 20 on its list of the South’s Best College Towns 2022.
The article highlights Auburn’s flourishing food scene - even mentioning two reputable restaurants in the college town. It also talked about the tradition of rolling Toomer’s Corner.
We give a huge War Eagle to that! Southern Living ranked Chapel Hill, North Carolina at number two and University of Georgia at number one.
