Supporters of Columbus police chief criticize FOP complaints

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus citizens came out to the city council today to voice their support for Columbus police chief, Freddie Blackmon.

Blackmon’s leadership was brought in question by a recent presentation by the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

Many citizens at council said the way information was presented was wrong and demand council does not let a display of disrespect for a city leader happen again.

At the last council meeting, Lieutenant Ralph Dowe, a current Columbus police officer and president of the local FOP, came to city council to make it clear that they have very little confidence in the chief’s ability to run the police department.

“This community continues to sit down with and seek input from it’s citizens on how it could do better. It is disappointing that Lieutenant Dowe and the FOP, chose not to do that.”, said Waine Hailes, president of the local chapter of the NAACP. “It’s just hard for me to believe, that as an employee you can go in front of cameras, city council and talk against your employer.”

Harsh criticism of Blackmon is now being met with even harsher criticism of the one’s pointing the finger at the Fountain City’s top cop.

The local FOP president laying out a survey taken by men and woman of the FOP shows a vote of low confidence for Blackmon. An issue, Dowe says, they tried to meet with the mayor before taking their concerns to a public forum.

“We are working in a deteriorating department with the lowest morale many of us have seen in decades.”, said Dowe during the public agenda portion of city council. “We didn’t hear anything back from him.”

“Efforts are being made to oust Chief Blackmon.”, said president of the Columbus alumnae chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Herman Lewis.

Hailes also made a point to point out, Dowe has an open formal complaint against his boss.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint alleges Blackmon promoted officers on a 50-50 racial basis even though there are more White cops than Black officers within the police department.

All supporters of Blackmon tell the mayor and council, they just want to make sure the chief is not targeted by a political witch-hunt and is treated with respect and fairness.

Since the presentation by the FOP, Blackmon says the mayor has sat down with the FOP to address their complaints.

