Suspect in Jan. 2021 murder arrested in Clayton Co. extradited to Muscogee Co.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect that was arrested in Clayton County has been extradited back to Muscogee County.

On January 27, 2021, Columbus police say they were called to the 1700 block of Boxwood Blvd. for a service call. A body was found in Lindsey Creek near Midtown Drive and Midtown Loop. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Anthony Payne.

The Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

On Feb. 22, 2021, Columbus police named 48-year-old Marcus Wynn as the suspect in the murder Payne - who was found dead in Lindsey Creek. Warrants were issued for Wynn’s arrest.

On March 8, 2022, Wynn was arrested in Clayton County, Georgia. On March 9, Wynn was extradited back to Columbus.

Wynn is scheduled for a hearing in the Muscogee Recorders Court on March 10 at 8 a.m.

Even though an arrest has been made, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-4296.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

