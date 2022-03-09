Business Break
Suspect from River Road shooting in Columbus appears in court

Alena Adams, 28, faced a judge today after being arrested for shooting 19-year-old, Shannon...
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have learned a new update on the shooting that took place at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road last Friday.

Alena Adams, 28, faced a judge today after being arrested for shooting 19-year-old, Shannon Hildebrand.

She’s facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during a felony.

Her bond has been set for $1,000.

The conditions for both charges include staying away from the victim, Hildebrand and being ordered to see county physician to evaluate her mental health.

Adams’s case is now being sent to superior court.

