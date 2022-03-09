Business Break
Two new businesses coming to Phenix City development

Two more businesses are coming to a development in the Ladonia community of Phenix City.
Two more businesses are coming to a development in the Ladonia community of Phenix City.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two more businesses are coming to a development in the Ladonia community of Phenix City.

The Eighty West center will add a Sonic restaurant and a Snappy’s Express Wash. Site preparation work is underway.

The center is adjacent to Walmart Neighborhood Market and already includes Dollar Tree, Popeyes, and Taco Bell.

This will be the Sonic’s second location in Phenix City and Snappy’s first car wash in Alabama, with only one other location in Jacksonville, FL - according to its website.

Both new businesses which will located on Compromise Court.

No opening details have been revealed.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

