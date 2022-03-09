Business Break
Uptown Columbus to kick off Spring Concert Series in April

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spring is right around the corner and our sinuses are starting to feel it... But with the new season comes outdoor events and a Columbus favorite - the Spring Concert Series in Uptown.

Starting April 1, residents and visitors are welcome to head to Broadway to experience a free concert that is sure to start the weekend off right. The series will run seven consecutive Fridays with each show starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway.

On April 15, the show will switch to the 1200 block of Broadway. The concerts are family-friendly and free to the public.

Uptown Columbus Spring 2022 Lineup:

  • April 1: The Breakfast Club | 80′s Tribute
  • April 8: River City Horns | R&B Soul and Contemporary Horns
  • April 15 - 1200 Block of Broadway: 20 Ride | Zac Brown Tribute
  • April 22: Lloyd Buchanan and the Cubed Roots | Soul, Jazz and Blues
  • April 29: Money Shot | Rock-n-Roll
  • May 6: Skyler Saufley & 99th Degree | Blues and Boogie
  • May 13 - Woodruff Park 6-7:45 p.m.: DSOS | Funk
  • May 13 - Woodruff Park 8-10 p.m. - Hotter Than July | Stevie Wonder Tribute

Nearby restaurants will offer food and beverages for sale. Free parking is available in nearby public decks. Lawn chairs are welcome. Outside coolers are prohibited and pets are discouraged due to loud noises and crowds. For more information, visit www.alwaysuptown.com.

