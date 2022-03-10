Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 in 10 people missed work due to omicron surge, survey finds

More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.
More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.(Pavel Daniyuk via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Concerns about COVID-19 caused more than 40% of workers to miss work amid the omicron surge, and it had some negative repercussions on their families.

That’s according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey involving about 1,500 adults.

Survey results showed low-income workers were even more likely to report missing work due to omicron. About six in 10 low-income workers said they had to call out sick – and less than a third said they got paid sick leave.

Nearly 30% of low-income workers said they went to work with COVID symptoms or after being exposed because they couldn’t afford to take time off.

More than a quarter of parents said they had to miss work because they had a child in quarantine or online learning.

Missing work had negative effects at home, especially on low-income workers. A quarter of them who had to miss work due to COVID said it had a “major impact” on the family stress level and finances.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Suspect in Jan. 2021 murder arrested in Clayton Co. extradited to Muscogee Co.
Suspect in Jan. 2021 murder arrested in Clayton Co. extradited to Muscogee Co.
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Two more businesses are coming to a development in the Ladonia community of Phenix City.
Two new businesses coming to Phenix City development

Latest News

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutors play tape of man accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer talking about abducting her
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slump on Wall Street as oil, inflation worries rise
Gas reached nearly $5 a gallon at a gas station in Fulton County, Georgia on Wednesday.
Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year