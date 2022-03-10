Business Break
Boykin Fitness Center in Auburn to close through weekend due to water outage
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Boykin Community Center’s Fitness Center will be closed through the weekend.

Beginning Friday, March 11 and ending Sunday, March 13, the facility will be closed due to a a water outage at the facility. The fitness center will reopen for regular hours on Monday, March 14.

The Boykin Fitness Center is open to those living or working in Auburn for a one-time fee of $25.

For more information, click HERE.

