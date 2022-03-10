Cirque Italia comes to Peachtree Mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cirque Italia is coming to Columbus!

On March 10 through March 13, the performance will be held at 3131 Manchester Expressway - in the Peachtree Mall parking lot near JCPenney.

Below is the schedule of the shows:

March 10 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

March 11 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

March 12 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

March 13 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

The story begins with our Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances. Try not to flinch and look away if you don’t want to miss any of the excitement! Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself? You’ll have to see our show for yourself to find out!

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC - meaning there will be restricted seating capacity, socially distanced seating, mask mandates for anyone over the age of 3, and increased numbers of sanitization stations.

Tickets can be purchased in advance ONLINE or by phone at 941-704-8572. They also can be purchased on-site the week of the show from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Cirque Italia began in 2012.

