Cirque Italia comes to Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cirque Italia is coming to Columbus!
On March 10 through March 13, the performance will be held at 3131 Manchester Expressway - in the Peachtree Mall parking lot near JCPenney.
Below is the schedule of the shows:
- March 10 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
- March 11 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.
- March 12 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- March 13 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC - meaning there will be restricted seating capacity, socially distanced seating, mask mandates for anyone over the age of 3, and increased numbers of sanitization stations.
Tickets can be purchased in advance ONLINE or by phone at 941-704-8572. They also can be purchased on-site the week of the show from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Cirque Italia began in 2012.
