Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cirque Italia comes to Peachtree Mall in Columbus

Cirque Italia comes to Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Cirque Italia comes to Peachtree Mall in Columbus(Source: Cirque Italia)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cirque Italia is coming to Columbus!

On March 10 through March 13, the performance will be held at 3131 Manchester Expressway - in the Peachtree Mall parking lot near JCPenney.

Below is the schedule of the shows:

  • March 10 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
  • March 11 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.
  • March 12 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
  • March 13 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC - meaning there will be restricted seating capacity, socially distanced seating, mask mandates for anyone over the age of 3, and increased numbers of sanitization stations.

Tickets can be purchased in advance ONLINE or by phone at 941-704-8572. They also can be purchased on-site the week of the show from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Cirque Italia began in 2012.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Suspect in Jan. 2021 murder arrested in Clayton Co. extradited to Muscogee Co.
Suspect in Jan. 2021 murder arrested in Clayton Co. extradited to Muscogee Co.
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Two more businesses are coming to a development in the Ladonia community of Phenix City.
Two new businesses coming to Phenix City development

Latest News

Local non-profit group offers solution to combat recent violence in Columbus
Local non-profit group offers solution to combat recent violence in Columbus
Lee County residents raise Ukraine donations from mailbox ribbons
Lee County residents raise Ukraine donations from mailbox ribbons
Columbus officials’ advisory to old trashcans
Stacey Abrams to visit the Fountain City