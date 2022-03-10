Columbus Consolidated Government: What to do with old trash cans?
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is upgrading trash cans for residents. This is leaving citizens wondering what to do with their old trash cans.
Columbus officials are responding with three options:
- One: Keep it and use it for composting and yard waste
- Two: Drop it off at a designated drop-off site
- Three: Let the city recycle it
Here’s when they will pick it up:
- If your household waste is collected Monday, it’ll be collected April 2.
- If your household waste is collected Tuesday, it’ll be collected April 23.
- If your household waste is collected Wednesday, it’ll be collected May 7.
- If your household waste is collected Thursday, it’ll be collected May 21.
New trashcans are being delivered to Columbus residents.
