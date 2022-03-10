Columbus Consolidated Government: What to do with old trash cans?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is upgrading trash cans for residents. This is leaving citizens wondering what to do with their old trash cans.

Columbus officials are responding with three options:

One: Keep it and use it for composting and yard waste

Two: Drop it off at a designated drop-off site

Three: Let the city recycle it

Here’s when they will pick it up:

If your household waste is collected Monday, it’ll be collected April 2.

If your household waste is collected Tuesday, it’ll be collected April 23.

If your household waste is collected Wednesday, it’ll be collected May 7.

If your household waste is collected Thursday, it’ll be collected May 21.

New trashcans are being delivered to Columbus residents.

