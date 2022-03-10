Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Consolidated Government: What to do with old trash cans?

New trash cans to be issued in Columbus
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is upgrading trash cans for residents. This is leaving citizens wondering what to do with their old trash cans.

Columbus officials are responding with three options:

  • One: Keep it and use it for composting and yard waste
  • Two: Drop it off at a designated drop-off site
  • Three: Let the city recycle it

Here’s when they will pick it up:

  • If your household waste is collected Monday, it’ll be collected April 2.
  • If your household waste is collected Tuesday, it’ll be collected April 23.
  • If your household waste is collected Wednesday, it’ll be collected May 7.
  • If your household waste is collected Thursday, it’ll be collected May 21.

New trashcans are being delivered to Columbus residents.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Suspect in Jan. 2021 murder arrested in Clayton Co. extradited to Muscogee Co.
Suspect in Jan. 2021 murder arrested in Clayton Co. extradited to Muscogee Co.
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Two more businesses are coming to a development in the Ladonia community of Phenix City.
Two new businesses coming to Phenix City development

Latest News

Russell Co. elects new Emergency Management Agency Director
SafeHouse Ministries to open doors to public in freezing temperatures Saturday
The average price of gasoline in the U.S. and Alabama hit a record Thursday.
Alabama gas prices hit a record $4.13 per gallon
Georgia lawmakers reform substance abuse, mental health through parity bill
Georgia lawmakers reform substance abuse, mental health through Parity Bill