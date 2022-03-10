Business Break
Columbus mother asking for help to win daughter with special needs a bike

Columbus mother asking for help to win daughter with special needs a bike
Columbus mother asking for help to win daughter with special needs a bike(Mother of Tammy Salm)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To a child a new bike can mean the world.

One Columbus mother is asking for help to win a special bicycle for her daughter.

For the 10th consecutive year, Friendship Circle is holding their ‘Great Bike Giveaway’.

This is an annual campaign that strives to provide as many bikes as possible to children and teens with special needs.

Cindy Sue is 20-years-old. She is on the autism spectrum and has spastic cerebral palsy.

Tammy Salm, her mother, tells us she needs 24/7 care for eating, bathing and assistance walking.

She is asking for your vote and donations to help Cindy Sue win a bike.

They are trying to raise $3,700 and every donation is tax deductible.

Salm says a bike would make Cindy Sue very happy.

“What ever we can do to set this baby out there and riding around the neighborhood and smiling would be amazing.”

Her mother says the bicycle would let her daughter enjoy some of the things many of us take for granted.

There are only eight days left in the contest.

If you want to help Cindy Sue in the ‘Great Bike Giveaway’, click here.

