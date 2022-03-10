Business Break
Columbus officials’ advisory to old trashcans

(WBNG 12 News)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently the Fountain City has been upgrading trashcans for the community. This is leaving people to wonder what to do with their old ones.

Columbus officials are responding with three options.

They say you can keep the old trashcan and use it for composting and yard waste.

If you don’t want it anymore, they will be announcing drop off sites soon.

You can also get it recycled by the city. They will pick it up during the weekends between April and May.

The dates will vary by what day your trash is collected.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

