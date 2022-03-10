Covenant Woods to hold Celebration of Women luncheon in Columbus
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Covenant Woods is having a Celebration of Women Luncheon at the end of the month - in light of Women Appreciation Month.
The event will be held on Wednesday, March 30 at 12 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and all money raised will be donated to Damascus Way Battered Women Shelter.
There will be a panel of speakers from successful Columbus women including our very own Dee Armstrong. A list of the speakers include:
- Teresa Tomlinson - former Columbus mayor and attorney
- LTC Yolanda Edwards - Fort Benning
- Elizabeth Barker Walden - Historic Columbus
- Brenda Gilkey - Former Miss Georgia
- Jo Anne Hill - Piedmont Healthcare
- Margarete Koepfer - Artist
Covenant Woods is located at 5424 Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. To RSVP, call 706-561-1401.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.