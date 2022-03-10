Covenant Woods to hold Celebration of Women luncheon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Covenant Woods is having a Celebration of Women Luncheon at the end of the month - in light of Women Appreciation Month.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 30 at 12 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and all money raised will be donated to Damascus Way Battered Women Shelter.

There will be a panel of speakers from successful Columbus women including our very own Dee Armstrong. A list of the speakers include:

Teresa Tomlinson - former Columbus mayor and attorney

LTC Yolanda Edwards - Fort Benning

Elizabeth Barker Walden - Historic Columbus

Brenda Gilkey - Former Miss Georgia

Jo Anne Hill - Piedmont Healthcare

Margarete Koepfer - Artist

Covenant Woods is located at 5424 Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. To RSVP, call 706-561-1401.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.