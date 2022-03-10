Covenant Woods to hold Celebration of Women luncheon in Columbus

Business Break
Covenant Woods Retirement Community to hold Celebration of Women luncheon in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Covenant Woods is having a Celebration of Women Luncheon at the end of the month - in light of Women Appreciation Month.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 30 at 12 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and all money raised will be donated to Damascus Way Battered Women Shelter.

There will be a panel of speakers from successful Columbus women including our very own Dee Armstrong. A list of the speakers include:

  • Teresa Tomlinson - former Columbus mayor and attorney
  • LTC Yolanda Edwards - Fort Benning
  • Elizabeth Barker Walden - Historic Columbus
  • Brenda Gilkey - Former Miss Georgia
  • Jo Anne Hill - Piedmont Healthcare
  • Margarete Koepfer - Artist

Covenant Woods is located at 5424 Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. To RSVP, call 706-561-1401.

