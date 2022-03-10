Business Break
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in LaGrange shooting

(CNN Newsource/file)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - There are currently police on the scene of a shooting that happened at Lindsey Street Park in LaGrange.

LaGrange police confirmed the shooting has left a 16-year-old dead and 18-year-old injured.

Police arrived to the scene at Lindsey Street Park around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, a unidentified 16-year-old male was found shot at least three times.

He was pronounced dead when he arrived at Wellstar West Georgia.

While responding to the 16-year-old, officers were notified by Wellstar that a second gunshot victim, an 18-year-old male, arrived at the hospital with wounds in his leg.

The victim is in stable condition, however we have no word on any suspects.

According to authorities, the shooting happened during a dispute over a robbery that occurred.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information about the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

