GA and AL lawmakers continue push for permanent daylight saving time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend will be the time we switch over to daylight saving time.

At 2 a.m. EST on Sunday morning, clocks will spring forward an hour.

Politicians in both Alabama and Georgia want to make the switch permanent.

The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine suggests daylight saving time because standard time produces too much darkness in the winter months. It also affects agricultural communities and tourism industries.

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says daylight saving time was created as a temporary measure during World War I. It was initially call “war time” to help conserve fuel and resources.

He adds that it is no longer needed.

“Kids get out of school and the sun is starting to set, families in their kitchens cooking dinner feels more like a bedtime dinner. Weekends have less sunlight hours, limiting the amount of time folks of all ages can spend enjoying the outdoors. Additionally, reduced levels of sunlight are known to disrupt the body’s internal clock which regulates sleep and alertness.” explains Tuberville.

Daylight saving time runs from this Sunday, March 13 through November 6, barring congressional action.

Both Alabama and Georgia lawmakers put forth legislation last year calling on the congress to make the change.

