Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

GA and AL lawmakers continue push for permanent daylight saving time

GA and AL lawmakers continue push for permanent daylight saving time
GA and AL lawmakers continue push for permanent daylight saving time(Source: WFLA)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend will be the time we switch over to daylight saving time.

At 2 a.m. EST on Sunday morning, clocks will spring forward an hour.

Politicians in both Alabama and Georgia want to make the switch permanent.

The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine suggests daylight saving time because standard time produces too much darkness in the winter months. It also affects agricultural communities and tourism industries.

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says daylight saving time was created as a temporary measure during World War I. It was initially call “war time” to help conserve fuel and resources.

He adds that it is no longer needed.

“Kids get out of school and the sun is starting to set, families in their kitchens cooking dinner feels more like a bedtime dinner. Weekends have less sunlight hours, limiting the amount of time folks of all ages can spend enjoying the outdoors. Additionally, reduced levels of sunlight are known to disrupt the body’s internal clock which regulates sleep and alertness.” explains Tuberville.

Daylight saving time runs from this Sunday, March 13 through November 6, barring congressional action.

Both Alabama and Georgia lawmakers put forth legislation last year calling on the congress to make the change.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in house fire on 16th Street
NEW DETAILS: Columbus fatal fire victim is congressional hopeful’s son
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the U.S....
Two gang members arrested in Muscogee Co.

Latest News

Pastors throughout GA, AL helping families in Ukraine and Russia
Pastors throughout GA, AL helping families in Ukraine and Russia
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Stewart GA Soldiers Training With VR Goggles
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Stewart GA Soldiers Training With VR Goggles
Opelika holding blood drive due to national shortage
Opelika holding blood drive due to national shortage
Survey shows homelessness increased in Muscogee County for first since 2016
Survey shows homelessness increased in Muscogee County for first since 2016