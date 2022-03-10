Business Break
Harris Co. School District to hold free prom dress shopping event for students

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District is hoping to take some stress off of high school students with dress shopping - especially since prom season is right around the corner.

Harris County High School students who find themselves unable to purchase a dress for prom are invited to make a reservation to “shop” for a free dress on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“We have an amazing collection of prom dresses. We are excited to host this event for the second year to help our students who may not otherwise be able to attend prom and make lifelong memories,” said La Chandra Brundage, HCSD director of social services. “Advance reservations are required, which will help us to manage the flow of people through the building and maintain safety for all. We are asking everyone to help by spreading the word to fill the time slots.”

Refreshments will be served. Reservations can be made by calling The H.O.P.E. Center at 706-628-4206.

The number of dresses is limited, and they are available on a first come, first served basis. The HCHS Prom is scheduled for Saturday, April 30. The HCHS Special Needs Prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 7.

Additionally, anyone who would like to donate dresses, shoes, purses, etc. appropriate for prom, please contact the H.O.P.E. Center.

The H.O.P.E. Center is located at 106 Mountain Creek Drive in Hamilton.

