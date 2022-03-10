Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to gas prices increasing around the country, businesses are being impacted drastically.

WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Izzie Sadler, the Executive Director of the SOWEGA on Aging, to talk about how it’s affecting their Meals on Wheels program.

“Obviously the rise in gas prices. Is it impacting your operation?” asked Wallace.

“Absolutely. We are no different than any other business across the country right now. We’ve been trying to anticipate as much as possible the economic factors that have come into play, really since 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the gas prices are definitely a big hit on top of all the rest of those factors,” replied Sadler.

“You do Meals on Wheels. You also do transportation of seniors. That is something that is vital to keep these people going right now. Plus the food prices are going up as well,” said Wallace.

“As I mentioned, the cost of everything is going up right now. We are dealing with increased costs of materials. Increased costs of supplies. The cost of the food, in addition to just work supplies. The cost of the food. In addition to just workforce shortages that are happening on top of that which is increasing the cost of the labor that it takes to get the jobs done. And for our home-delivered meals program especially, not only are we dealing with the increased food costs, but the gas prices are a big deal when we are trying to deliver 115,000 meals a year,” Sadler said.

“If organizations or volunteers see this, is there anything that can be done to help you?”

“Absolutely. Donations go so far. We are a non-profit organization. We have learned to spend a dollar very wisely. And so donations can really help us continue those meals. If anyone wants to give, please go to our website. And there is a donate button there that you can click on to help,” said Sadler.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.