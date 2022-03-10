Lee County residents raise Ukraine donations from mailbox ribbons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Blue and yellow ribbons are popping up on some mailboxes in Lee County.

The small gesture shows support for the people of Ukraine, and is also providing financial help for those fleeing the war.

Ukraine may be more than five-thousand miles away, but the violence overseas is personal for Chilton Taylor.

She started making these ribbons after learning her childhood friend, who now lives near the Ukrainian border, is working long hours to help those in need.

Taylor met Andrew Ray in junior high and stay connected through Facebook. She says after watching the news about Ukraine she reached out to Ray who lives 3 miles from the Ukraine border.

Taylor says he has always been into humanitarian aid and helping people in need.

“That’s when he told me he was actually assisting by himself just something he was doing on the ground getting refugees from Ukraine over the border helping feed them, letting their children play with his goats and animals, giving them juice boxes, pretzels. Then driving them to neighboring towns that were ready to take refugees in.” Taylor said.

She and her friend, Sara Cook, decided to help by making yellow and blue mailbox ribbons to raise donations to send to Ray so he can purchase items for those people coming from Ukraine.

“I thought ‘Hey that’s something I can do, let’s get you some gas money, let’s help feed some kids.’ Because as a mother of three kids myself I can’t imagine not having food or snacks or supplies just to give them to make them happy.” Taylor explained.

Cook says anyone can help Ukraine by finding real organizations or people like themselves who are taking donations and sending them straight to those who can get those resources for them.

“A dollar, you know it helps goes a long way. There are so many things that we can’t even imagine going on with them having to go through this it’s affecting the millions of people. Also, this is the least we can do.”

Ray says he has been going back and forth picking people up from the border and providing snacks for them.

“I just picked up 450 Euros of juice boxes, milk boxes, and little packages of pretzels. I am going to hand them out at the border” Ray adds.

Taylor and Cook have already raise over 300 dollars.

If you would like to help you can click here.

