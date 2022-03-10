Local Columbus ministry accepting applications for electrical training program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries is seeing great success in their electrical training program and now they are accepting applications for their second electrical training course.

In efforts to provide people living in shelters or in need of work and quality job opportunities to gradually earn more money, Director of Webforce Development, Cathy Robinson says, they have partnered with five local electrician companies.

The course begins on March 28. The full course is two weeks long and two hours each class.

Robinson says 10 people will be selected from the application process because the classes are hands on and require tools, books and equipment.

Robinson adds that last year, first year electricians in Georgia made around $42,000. That amount increasing with experience and expertise.

According to her, the goal is to give people independence and a future.

“We found out through many years of experience that people were not getting quality jobs. That they were not getting jobs in the labor force that would keep them in the job force for many years with a gradual increase in income. They tend to job hop a lot moving from place to place.” Robinson explains.

The first class was very successful, graduating all 10 people in training and several job opportunities resulting from the class.

