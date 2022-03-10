Business Break
Local non-profit group offers solution to combat recent violence in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In light of spikes in gun violence throughout the city, one non-profit is offering another solution to combat this issue.

Boyz 2 Me Development is hosting its first ‘Young Male Cave Saturday’s’ this weekend.

The event will kick off with a discussion about taking the right path in life with food, games and football.

One official with the organization tells us these events will happen at least once a month with various speakers.

“The men are going to lead their households one day. So, we’ve got to mold them from boys to a man and what’s going on right now in our community, they need that. They need to be poured into.” Shawn Love, executive director of the non-profit.

Parents interested in having their child attend can go to 138 Brennan Road next to the East Coast Body Shop.

