Longtime Columbus pastor passes away at 89 years old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known Columbus pastor passed away at 89 years old.

Dr. Rolesta Ellis was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on Dec. 3, 1932.

In 1947, Ellis moved to Norfolk, Virginia - where she met the love of her life at Booker T. Washington High School. They dated four years before becoming Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Ellis on May 14, 1951.

She was a dedicated military spouse for over 30 years who traveled extensively with her husband Master Sergeant Clarence Ellis, Sr. in the continental United States, and foreign land abroad to Germany and France.

Dr. Ellis returned to Columbus, Georgia in 1973. In 1985, She became the Pastor at the Calvary Pentecostal Tabernacle of Faith Church, where her work focused on faith and deliverance ministries. She served faithfully as Pastor until she received her eternal reward safe in the arms of Jesus.

Ellis passed away on March 7, 2022. Ellis leaves behind four children, 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren - along with many family members and friends. One of Ellis’ children, Dr. Sheila “Precious” Evans, is principal at Wesley Heights Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.