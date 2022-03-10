Business Break
Major Weather Changes Ahead; Severe Weather, Bitter Cold, & a Hard Freeze

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A very active 48 hours of weather is ahead for the Chattahoochee Valley with some big swings in our temperature expected along the way. Get ready for a warm Friday with highs back in the lower 70s - we can’t rule out some rain or storms in the afternoon or evening hours, but most of the rain will move in Friday night during the overnight hours into early Saturday morning. We expect a line of storms, and some of those could be strong to severe with some of the area highlighted under a severe weather risk. As this area of storms moves out, temperatures will plummet - lows Saturday morning are expected in the 30s with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early in the day, with 20s and 30s through the afternoon. Winds may gust more than 35 miles per hour on Saturday, with potential to knock down some trees or limbs. Bitter cold settles in for Sunday morning with low and mid 20s in spots, with highs Sunday recovering to the mid to upper 50s. Expect another freeze by early Monday morning in many spots. Next week will feature a warming trend after we deal with another system that could bring rain or a few storms by next Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on that for you - highs by late week may be in the mid to upper 70s to near 80.

