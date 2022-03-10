Piedmont Columbus Regional, Goodwill to host free health screenings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional will partner with Goodwill to host free health screenings.

The Piedmont Mobile Unit will be at the Goodwill Retail Store on Macon Road Thursday, March 17.

Some screenings being offered include blood pressure checks and take-home colorectal cancer screening kits.

The screening event will be offered from noon until 3 p.m.

The first 20 participants will receive a $10 Goodwill gift card.

