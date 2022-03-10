Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Russell Co. elects new Emergency Management Agency Director

((Source: WTVM))
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County just elected a new Emergency Management Agency Director.

David Martin, who is now the new Russell Co. EMA Director, has been working in emergency management for around nine years.

He started out as the training coordinator for a few years working his way up to Deputy Director which was his position before Wednesday evening.

He is thankful to be working in such a great community and is ready to take on his new position.

”I hope to clear out any kind of miscommunication there is between emergency management and actually what we can do for the city and the county and Russell County as a whole,” said Martin. “To provide resources for the citizens of Russell County.”

Martin says everything he’s done in his past has led him to this new position. He says to make sure you are following their Facebook account to stay updated on new information

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Columbus native, mentor passes away in car crash
Suspect in Jan. 2021 murder arrested in Clayton Co. extradited to Muscogee Co.
Suspect in Jan. 2021 murder arrested in Clayton Co. extradited to Muscogee Co.
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Georgia Senate passes Constitutional Carry Act: Why some Columbus residents are worried
Two more businesses are coming to a development in the Ladonia community of Phenix City.
Two new businesses coming to Phenix City development

Latest News

SafeHouse Ministries to open doors to public in freezing temperatures Saturday
The average price of gasoline in the U.S. and Alabama hit a record Thursday.
Alabama gas prices hit a record $4.13 per gallon
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus
Columbus Consolidated Government: What to do with old trash cans?
Georgia lawmakers reform substance abuse, mental health through parity bill
Georgia lawmakers reform substance abuse, mental health through Parity Bill