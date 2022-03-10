Russell Co. elects new Emergency Management Agency Director

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County just elected a new Emergency Management Agency Director.

David Martin, who is now the new Russell Co. EMA Director, has been working in emergency management for around nine years.

He started out as the training coordinator for a few years working his way up to Deputy Director which was his position before Wednesday evening.

He is thankful to be working in such a great community and is ready to take on his new position.

”I hope to clear out any kind of miscommunication there is between emergency management and actually what we can do for the city and the county and Russell County as a whole,” said Martin. “To provide resources for the citizens of Russell County.”

Martin says everything he’s done in his past has led him to this new position. He says to make sure you are following their Facebook account to stay updated on new information

