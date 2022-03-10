SafeHouse Ministries to open doors to public in freezing temperatures Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With freezing temperatures expected this weekend, SafeHouse Ministries will open as a warming station for those who need it.

They will open Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and remain open until Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Verge Church will be providing rides for attendees and they will also offer additional beds to be sure everyone can be safe. No one will be turned away.

SafeHouse Ministries is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in Columbus.

