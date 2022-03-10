Some showers today and Friday; Heavy rain and storms Friday night before big cold snap

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered showers are forecast to pass through our area through the midday or early afternoon hours. Showers will be fewer and farther between north of Columbus and a little more persistent south of Columbus. We should see at least some sun by the end of the day. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Aside from a stray shower, it looks dry tonight. Mostly clear early with increasing clouds overnight. Comfortable with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Friday will bring about more showers at times with a chance of showers increasing during the second half of the day. About half of us stay relatively dry, albeit cloudy, during the day. As a dynamic storm system starts to kick this unsettled weather out, we’ll have to watch for a high potential of heavy rain and some storms. Severe weather is possible with damaging winds the main concern and perhaps an isolated tornado. Timing looks to be from 10 PM Friday to 3 AM ET Saturday at this point. As the rain and storms exit, significantly colder air moves in. Temperatures will be near 60 at midnight Saturday and we’ll wake up to the upper 30s to mid 40s but it will feel 10-20 degrees colder with the wind. It will be a windy and cold Saturday even as the clouds move out by lunch. We stay in the 40s during the day! Then, many of us wake up to hard freeze Sunday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s. As winds start to die down, we’ll have to watch for frost! Make sure you protect your sensitive plants; use a light sheet as opposed to plastic if you can’t bring them inside. Sunny and chilly Saturday with highs in the mid to possibly upper 50s. After another potential freeze and frost Monday morning, temperatures start to get warm up from there. It will feel more like spring next week. Highs in the 60s to near 70 for the first half of the week and lows in the 40s. We’ll climb well into the 70s by next Thursday and Friday. Some showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday but it will be a much quieter week overall.

